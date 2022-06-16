Brazilian stripper’s dancing clip interrupts virtual hearing of Peruvian president's corruption probe

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo's corruption investigation has hit headlines but for the wrong reasons. During the virtual public hearing of the probe, a dancing clip of a Brazilian stripper surfaced and interrupted the proceedings on Wednesday, media reports said. The male stripper Ricardo Milos’s footage appeared on screens when prosecutor Samuel Rojas was giving the reasons why Castillo should be probed. On the judiciary branch's television channel, the hearing was being broadcasted publicly. Later, the offending video was shared extensively on Twitter.

The clip of the stripper had appeared through the account of Benji Espinosa, who is a member of the defense team of Castillo. The interruption had prompted a brief suspension in the hearing. For the appearance of the video, Espinosa denied any kind of involvement and said that he was the victim of a "computer crime."

"The video appeared abruptly, giving the impression that it came from my account, which I reject," Espinosa told Reuters. Espinosa said that he was also filing a complaint with the judge. He claimed that the incident "shows that the virtual system of the judiciary is vulnerable."

(With inputs from agencies)