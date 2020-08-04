Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Chief of Staff tests positive for COVID-19

As the coronavirus cases in Brazil seem to be getting worse with every passing day, worries are not ending for the Brazilian President's cabinet .

On Monday Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's Chief of Staff Walter Souza Braga Netto announced that the Army General has tested positive for COVID-19.

Netto has claimed that he is showing no symtptoms but will remain in isolation until a new examination and medical evaluation is carried out, and will continue to work remotely.

He is the seventh minister of Bolsonaro's cabinet to catch the novel coronavirus — which Bolsonaro believes is "just a virus".

The news came almost a week after Michelle Bolsonaro, the wife of the Brazilian President, tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

It is also comes days after the President announced he was now virus-free but also said that he still is not completely healthy as he claims to have mold in his lungs. There were no further details provided on this matter.

Brazil has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in the world after the United States. The South American country has registered more than 2.75 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 94,665, according to health ministry data.