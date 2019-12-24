Brazilian president Bolsonaro released from hospital after slipping in bathroom

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro was released from the hospital today after he had hit his head in a fall at his official residence.

The 64-year-old leader was earlier wounded in a knife attack in September 2018 when he was campaigning for the presidential post.

According to his office, a cranial CT scan was done after the injury, but no anomalies were detected.

Bolsonaro spent the night in the Armed Forces Hospital in Brasilia under observation and was released "with the recommendation that he rest," the statement read.

The president's health has been a prime focus in Brazilian political discourse ever since he took over the presidency.

Most recently, he underwent surgery in September and has undergone three more surgeries to treat stab wounds.

Earlier this month, Bolsonaro said he had been examined for skin cancer.

Bolsonaro had slipped in his bathroom late on Monday.

(With inputs from agencies)