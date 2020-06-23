Brazilian judge orders Bolsonaro to 'behave' and wear face mask in public

A Brazilian judge has ordered President Jair Bolsonaro to wear a mask in public or be fined for each day he does not as the nation continues to battle large outbreaks of coronavirus.

Federal judge Renato Borelli said Bolsonaro is subject to a fine of 2,000 reais ($387) per day if he continues to disobey a federal district ordinance meant to slow the COVID-19 outbreak.

“The president of the republic must take all necessary measures to avoid the transmission of Covid-19 – be that in order to protect his own health or that of those around him,” Renato Coelho Borelli ruled according to a local newspaper.

“Even though there is no consensus within the medical/scientific community about the dissemination of Covid-19 by asymptomatic carriers, it is at best disrespectful to go out in public without using PPE – putting other people’s health at risk,” the judge added.

The judge cited Brazil’s oath of office in which presidents vow to “uphold, defend and fulfil the constitution, obey the laws [and] promote the well-being of the Brazilian people”.

The president has sparked outrage by repeatedly flouting measures designed to slow the advance of a coronavirus pandemic that has killed more than 50,000 Brazilians.

The rightwing populist has made a succession of public appearances, at protests, shops and even a floating barbecue, wearing a mask incorrectly, or not at all.