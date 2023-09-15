Brazilian authorities rescue puma cub held in captivity for illegal trade
With the aim of reintegrating the animal into the wild, the puma was sent to the Wild Animal Examination Centre in Seropedica, Rio de Janeiro state, for analysis and rehabilitation.
The Brazilian Federal Police rescued a puma cub set for illegal trade south of Rio de Janeiro on Thursday (September 14).
Videos and photographs shared by Brazilian federal forces showed the moment the young puma was rescued from the facility where it was held in illegal captivity. According to authorities, the suspects planned to sell him for 20,000 reais (4,107 U.S. dollars).
Investigations are on their way to identify those responsible and to find out the origin of the animal.
