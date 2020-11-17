Brazil will track illegal Amazon wood exports using isotopes: Bolsonaro at BRICS summit

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has faced mounting criticism over inaction in the Amazon rainforest, where illegal felling of trees has increased recently, especially during the pandemic.

During a BRICS summit, Bolsonaro said that in the coming days, his government will name countries involved in the import of wood which is extracted illegally from the rainforest.

Also read: Brazilian President Bolsonaro sparks outrage over his homophobic statement

Bolsonaro was speaking at the BRICS summit - a block of developing economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

According to the Brazilian President, local police had come up with a way to track wood exported from the Amazon using isotopes.

Data suggests that deforestation in the “Earth’s lungs” - or the Amazon rainforest has increased under the right-wing Bolsonaro. He has urged for increased mining, farming, and economic development. Additionally, he undermined the role of forest fires.

Also read: How Trump and Bolsonaro broke Latin America’s COVID-19 defenses

While addressing the BRICS nation states - China, Russia, South Africa, and Russia, Bolsonaro launched an attack on multilateral forums. He also defended reforms in the World Trade Organization as well as the World Health Organization.

Bolsonaro has infamously downplayed the intensity of COVID-19, even after catching it himself. He has also vocally rejected WHO’s social distancing guidelines.

According to him, the pandemic and the economic crisis ought to be addressed together.