Brazil releases Bolsonaro's spending records showing his love of high living, spent over $1400 on ice cream

Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro's love for ice cream and high living has now been revealed after the current and new ruling government revealed his spending account details on Thursday. Bolsonaro, who lost his re-election in October once claimed that he never withdraw or spent a "single penny" of the corporate credit given to him and his close aides. Out of the 10 most expensive expenses, nine payments were made at the hotel in Guaruja, where Bolsonaro liked to spend his weekends.

The data showed that the corporate cards were used at the pet shop, pharmacies and dozens of ice cream parlours. As per the details, almost £1,300 ($1,409) was spent on ice cream.

Also read | Brazil Supreme Court allows authorities to include Jair Bolsonaro in January 8 riots probe

Despite his objection to a 100-year ban on his spending records, the new government released data of the last four presidencies dating right back to 2003, Guardian reported.

The spending details were broken down by date, amount, name and where the money was spent and the category of the money paid.

It showed that most of the money was spent on hotels and food.

Also read | US and Brazil lawmakers to join forces to investigate Brasilia riots: Report

At hotels, over 12,000 reais (£2000) or $2,168 was spent on steak at a restaurant, and more than 50,000 reais ($9,811) was spent at a Rio de Janeiro bakery.

The corporate cards are supposed to be used for either urgent expenses or some small purchases, however, the details showed that card was also spent on hunting, fishing, sports equipment and even sheets and bedding.

Even though Bolsonaro faced criticism for his spending of a total of 32 million reais ($6.27 million) when adjusted for inflation, which is less than the current President's Lulain both his terms in total.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE