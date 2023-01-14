Brazil Supreme Court allows authorities to include Jair Bolsonaro in January 8 riots probe

The Brazilian Supreme Court on Friday permitted the authorities to include former prime minister Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of the January 8 riots.

Justice Alexandre de Moraes accepted the request from the Attorney General's Office to include Bolsonaro who has been strongly linked to orchestrating the events in the capital city of Brasilia last Sunday.

The prosecutor's office presented a video posted by Bolsonaro on Facebook, two days after the riot where it was claimed that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wasn't voted to power, albeit he was chosen by the Supreme Court and Brazil's top electoral body.

After analysing the video, Judge de Moraes directed Meta, the parent company of Facebook to preserve the video, and its metadata to better access the authorship.

The court also directed that the information about the video's reach (number of views, number of shares and number of comments) should be shared before being deleted.

The apex court added that since Bolsonaro was not in Brazilian territory, the request to interrogate the far-right leader will be considered later.

“Faced with the news that the former president is not in Brazilian territory, the request for the interrogation of the person represented, Jair Bolsonaro, will be considered later, in due time."

Notably, Bolsonaro has taken shelter in Florida, USA since last month. He was earlier admitted to AdventHealth Celebration acute care hospital outside Orlando due to abdominal pain.

The development comes a day after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva hinted that the storming of the capital Brasilia by former president Jair Bolsonaro supporters could not have been possible without 'inside help'.

"I am convinced that the door of the Planalto (presidential) palace was opened for people to enter because there are no broken doors. This means that someone facilitated their entry,

Last weekend, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters stumbled into the capital city of Brasilia and attempted a coup to overturn the October election results.

The rioters, also referred to as "bolsonaristas" looted offices, destroyed public property, desecrated precious words of art and left ugly graffiti messages calling for a military coup to overthrow the Lula administration.

Bolsonaro's unruly far-right supporters are following the line taken by their leader who believes that the presidential election was rigged against him as Lula won by a razor-thin margin.

