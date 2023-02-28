Brazil prez Lula’s ultimatum to Bolsonaro: ‘Return by March end or face the music’

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is reportedly considering bringing back his predecessor Jair Bolsonaro and have him face the courts in the next few months to press charges against him on several counts, including inciting riots, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed officials.

However, the official, who is a high-ranking adviser to the leftist leader, said that Bolsonaro is unlikely to face arrest upon his return.

The 67-year-old firebrand leader has been on a vacation trip to Florida since before the end of his term last year. On January 30, the right-wing leader applied for a six-month US visa despite assuring that he doesn’t intend to stay in US for long.

In a recent interview with Wall Street Journal newspaper, Bolsonaro said that he would return to Brazil in March to lead the political opposition to Lula.

There are several cases pending against the former president. These include planning to stage a coup with some of his close aides, some of whom have been arrested, his unproven claims about the integrity of Brazil’s electronic voting system in an event with foreign ambassadors.

Bolsonaro is expected to be questioned during the investigations. If found guilty, he could lose his political rights for several years, making him ineligible to run for president in the next election, reports Bloomberg.

It comes at a time when calls are growing within the country to extradite Bolsonaro. Since last month, several opposition lawmakers and parties, and the country’s foreign ministry have filed at Brazil’s Supreme Court.

On Feb 10 before meeting US President Joe Biden, Lula told reporters that he wouldn’t raise the extradition issue with his American counterpart and added that the decision is ultimately in the hands of Brazil’s courts.

