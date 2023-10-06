Brazil: Gunmen kill three doctors, injure one in Rio de Janeiro

Three doctors were killed and a fourth was injured after gunmen opened fire at them in Rio de Janeiro early Thursday (Oct 5). The attack happened when the doctors were at a beachside eatery in the Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood. Citing local media, a report by the news agency Associated Press said security footage showed a group of black-clad gunmen emerging from a car and running up to the victims’ table and opening fire before making their escape.

One of the victims was the brother of federal lawmaker Sâmia Bomfim. This led to speculation, including from the government, that it may have been a politically motivated assassination. However, a media report said that the authorities’ main line of investigation is that the hit was a case of mistaken identity, with one of the targets confused for the son of a local militia group.

In a statement, Rio state’s civil police said that the fourth doctor was wounded and brought to a hospital, adding that its homicide department is investigating who was responsible for the attack and its motive.

On Thursday, Brazil's Justice Minister Flávio Dino said that he was tasking the federal police with joining the investigation in light of the hypothesis it may have been motivated by the actions of federal lawmakers.

“After these immediate initial steps, we will legally analyze the case. My solidarity with Congresswoman Sâmia, Congressman Glauber and their families,” Dino said in a post on X.

President Lula da Silva, meanwhile, expressed “great sadness and indignation at the news of the execution.”

Sâmia Bomfim’ is married to another lawmaker, Glauber Braga. The couple belong to the same leftist party as former Rio city councillor, Marielle Franco, who was gunned down in 2018. Five years later, that case remains unsolved.

The Barra da Tijuca neighbourhood is known for its high-rise apartments, south of the better-known Leblon and Ipanema beaches. As per the Associated Press report, Ariel Dimarco, an Argentine doctor attending the same conference with his wife, said they were surprised to awaken and hear the news. They had eaten at the same spot three hours before the killing.

(With inputs from agencies)

