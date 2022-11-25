Brazil: At least three killed and several injured in school shooting

Brazilian authorities said that at least three people were killed and several were injured in a shooting incident on Friday (November 25) when a gunman opened fire on two schools in the southeastern part of the nation.

As quoted by news agencies Luis Carlos Coutinho, the mayor of the town of Aracruz, in Espirito Santo state, told the radio network CBN that a group of "criminals attacked the first school".

A man opened fire on several teachers, killing two women. The group then went to another school, where the same man again opened fire and killed an adolescent girl. More than 10 were injured in both schools.

As per the report, the incident happened around 10am (local time) in Aracruz, a small town which is located around 80 kilometres north of the state capital Vitoria.

Initially, the local police thought that the gunman was a student but Marcio Celante, Espirito Santo's head of public security told reporters that the shooter had not been confirmed.

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the shooting and called it an "absurd tragedy". He said, "I extend my support to Governor Casagrande in investigating the case and comforting the communities surrounding the two affected schools."

After the deadly shooting, Geraldo Alckmin, the vice president-elect of the nation, expressed grief. He wrote on Twitter: "I send my solidarity to the school communities, the families and the victims' friends. He further urged for a "swift investigation and prevention to stop tragedies like this from happening again."

