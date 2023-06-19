Brazil: At least one student killed, another injured after school shooting in Parana

According to a report by CNN Brasil, the student killed was a 16-year-old teenager while the 10-year-old student injured is said to be in serious condition. The alleged shooter is said to be a 21-year-old former student, as per the media report and was arrested.



Images and videos from the scene show several police vehicles and officials outside the school including the fire department responding to the incident who have since cordoned off the area around the school.



Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took to Twitter and said that he has heard about the shooting with "great sadness and indignation," adding, "Yet another young life taken away by the hatred and violence that we can no longer tolerate within our schools and society."



Meanwhile, the governor of Parana Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior has declared three days of mourning and sent his public safety and education secretaries to Cambe which is some 400 kilometres away from the state capital city of Curitiba. He also took to Twitter and called the incident a "barbaric crime" and assured that the shooter will be tried and convicted.