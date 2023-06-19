Brazil: At least one student killed, another injured after school shooting in Parana
Story highlights
In a statement, the state government officials also said that the other person injured was also a student and has since been hospitalised.
In a statement, the state government officials also said that the other person injured was also a student and has since been hospitalised.
At least one student had died and one other person has been injured after a school shooting in Brazil's southern city of Cambe on Monday (June 19) said the Parana state government said in a statement. The alleged perpetrator has been arrested and is said to be a former student said the officials.
In a statement, the state government officials also said that the other person injured was also a student and has since been hospitalised. The alleged shooter has been arrested and identified as a former student of the Professora Helena Kolody public school and entered the premises saying he wanted a copy of his school records.
According to a report by CNN Brasil, the student killed was a 16-year-old teenager while the 10-year-old student injured is said to be in serious condition. The alleged shooter is said to be a 21-year-old former student, as per the media report and was arrested.
Images and videos from the scene show several police vehicles and officials outside the school including the fire department responding to the incident who have since cordoned off the area around the school.
Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva took to Twitter and said that he has heard about the shooting with "great sadness and indignation," adding, "Yet another young life taken away by the hatred and violence that we can no longer tolerate within our schools and society."
Meanwhile, the governor of Parana Carlos Massa Ratinho Junior has declared three days of mourning and sent his public safety and education secretaries to Cambe which is some 400 kilometres away from the state capital city of Curitiba. He also took to Twitter and called the incident a "barbaric crime" and assured that the shooter will be tried and convicted.
The country's Justice Minister Flavio Dino talking about the attack also said that "this type of violence that has been implanted in Brazil is unacceptable." He added, "violence was once again perpetrated in the most sacred place for children."
This is a developing story...More to follow.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.