Brazil: 14 killed in plane crash in Amazonas state

Rio de JaneiroEdited By: Harshit SabarwalUpdated: Sep 17, 2023, 09:11 AM IST

File photo of an EMB-110 aircraft. Amazonas state security secretary Vinicius Almeida said that the plane's pilot was approaching the town in heavy rain, with low visibility, and appeared to inadvertently start his landing mid-runway. (Image source: Globalair.com) Photograph:(Others)

Officials said that the plane was trying to land in stormy weather in Barcelos. The deceased included 12 passengers and two crew.

Fourteen people were killed in a plane crash in Brazil's Amazonas state on Saturday (September 17). According to a report by the news agency AFP, officials said that the plane was trying to land in stormy weather in Barcelos. The deceased included 12 passengers and two crew. Addressing a press conference, Amazonas state security secretary Vinicius Almeida said that the plane's pilot was approaching the town in heavy rain, with low visibility, and appeared to start his landing mid-runway inadvertently.

The plane was on its way from the state capital, Manaus, to Barcelos, about a 90-minute flight. It ran out of the landing strip and crashed, Almeida added. 

Sharing a post on X, Governor Wilson Lima said, "Our teams have been on the ground responding since the moment of the crash to provide the necessary support." "My solidarity and prayers to the victims' family and friends," Lima added. 

As per the report, the plane was an EMB-110, a twin-engine turboprop manufactured by Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer.

Air force to probe crash

Authorities said on Sunday that the Brazilian Air Force and the police would investigate the crash. Initial probe showed that all passengers aboard the aircraft were Brazilian men travelling to the region for sport fishing. 

Officials said the victims' bodies would be taken to the state capital Manaus on Sunday to be identified.

