Boy missing for eight days found stuck in sewer near his house

An 8-year-old boy who was missing for a week was found stuck in a sewer drain. The drain is located just 65 feet away from his parents' house. The boy was rescued and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

The incident took place in Donnerschwee, a district in the city of Oldenburg in Germany.

The boy was missing for eight days.

"Thanks to a tip from the public, we were able to find the boy in a sewer system today. The most important thing is that he is alive and was immediately taken to a hospital where he is in good hands. We can all breathe a sigh of relief," said Police Chief Johann Kuehme. He was quoted by Newsweek.

A countrywide police search was launched for the boy when he went missing.

"Not only were many police officers from a wide variety of police departments across the country involved in the search efforts over the past few days, but many police officers also volunteered in their free time to support the search for Joe," said the police statement.

As the search was going on, a passerby alerted the authorities about a whimpering noise coming from a sewer drain near the boy's house. Fire department arrived at the scene. Firemen climbed down a manhole leading to the sewer and pulled the boy out.

