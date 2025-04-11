An IVF blunder in Australia led a woman to give birth to another couple's baby. The fertility clinic mixed up the embryos of the two couples and planted the wrong one in the birth mother. The baby was born last year, but the bungle only came to light when the couple asked for their remaining embryos.

Advertisment

Monash IVF, a popular fertility chain that operates across Australia, is at the centre of this horrific incident. The incident happened at its clinic in Brisbane. The woman gave birth to a baby in 2024. In February this year, the family asked to move their remaining embryos to a storage facility.

When the clinic checked on the embryos, they found an extra one than there should have been. "Instead of finding the expected number of embryos, an additional embryo remained in storage for the birth parents," a Monash IVF spokesperson said.

Also Read: Say What? Purple is not REAL. It is only a 'pigment' of your imagination

Advertisment

The clinic carried out an investigation and found that another patient's embryo had been transplanted in the womb of the woman who gave birth to the baby.

"The investigation confirmed that an embryo from a different patient had previously been incorrectly thawed and transferred to the birth parents, which resulted in the birth of a child," the spokesperson added.

Monash IVF apologises

Advertisment

The fertility chain said all protocols were followed while transferring the embryo and strict laboratory safety measures to safeguard the embryos were followed. It stated that the mix-up was the result of "human error".

Monash IVF has apologised to the parents for what is the first such incident in Australia. Chief executive Michael Knaap said the clinic is supporting both families involved.

"On behalf of Monash IVF, I want to say how truly sorry I am for what has happened," he said.

"All of us at Monash IVF are devastated, and we apologise to everyone involved."

The clinic confirmed that this is a one-off case.

"We have undertaken additional audits, and we’re confident that this is an isolated incident."

Australian media reports suggest that the families are contemplating legal action against the clinic.

The matter is also being probed by independent investigators.