'Boss from hell' penalises employees for being one minute late

We've all worked in places with bosses from hell, the ones who make your life hell, and your personal time non-existent but have you ever had an employer penalise you for being just a minute late to work? An employer has come under fire online after a former employee revealed an unusual rule that penalises employees for arriving one minute late to work. Taking to the Reddit forum r/antiwork the former employee posted a notice that detailed that employees would be fined "for every minute you are late to work", and that employees "will be required to work 10 minutes after 6pm" as a penalty.

It goes on to say “For example, if you arrive at 10:02, you will have to stay an extra 20 minutes until 6:20pm. Thanks.”

User u/MinionsAndWineMum posted a picture of a piece of paper that their old boss had printed out detailing the new workplace rule, along with the caption, “Shout out the worst place I ever worked (minimum wage, of course)”.

The post went viral rapidly, garnering over 70,000 upvotes and over 5,000 comments from shocked Reddit users.

One of the users commented, "Please post that sign as a photo on their google reviews!". Others said that they would ignore the rule and leave on time anyway, while others stated that the boss would swiftly lose employees if they were forced to perform unpaid work.

Another observed that even coffee and bathroom breaks could lead to overtime "Every minute you go out for coffee? 10 minutes overtime. Every minute you go to the bathroom? Yep, 10 minutes overtime. Every minute of overtime? You better believe, 10 minutes of overtime."

“If you show up at 9:58 do you get to leave at 5:40?”, asked another. If being a minute late means remaining late for 20 minutes, then being early should imply that you can leave early.

