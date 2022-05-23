'Born this way': Chinese company launches 'coming out' kit for queer people

For Queer individuals, coming out to their families and loved ones is perhaps one of the most daunting tasks.

They find themselves plagued with questions like 'will they accept me and my sexuality?'...'How do i start the conversation?'.

For young people in China, the conversation is perhaps even more difficult. The topic of "sex," both heterosexual and otherwise, remains a taboo in this deeply traditional country, and coming out of the closet isn't easy.

But now, a Chinese company called Trueself is trying to make the journey towards accepting oneself easier.

The organisation has launched a kit called 'A Journey to Trueself'.

It includes step-by-step instructions on how to talk about their sexuality with people.

Available at a cost of $15, it comes with a deck of 50 cards that can help initiate and make uncomfortable conversations easier. On these cards are 50 frequently asked questions that parents frequently ask, and testimony from other queer people who have opened up to their family and friends.

The Trueself kit won't be a one-size-fits-all package says Hu Zhijun, its creator. Instead, the kit will be a "gift to discover one's true self", he told Sixth Tone.

Hu, who before the pandemic used to organise meetups for the LGBTQ+ community got the idea to create this kit, following a lot of conversations that went like "how do I start the the conversation with my mom/dad/parents?".

While this is definitely a positive step in initiating the much-needed conversations and spreading self-acceptance, in a country where the minimum hourly wage is $3.90, the $15 kit isn't exactly accessible for all.

What do you think: is it merely rainbow capitalism, that is, commercialisation, banking of the LGBTQ movement or is it a positive change?

