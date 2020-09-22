Boris Johnson starts shutting down Britain again as coronavirus spreads

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has decided to impose 'work from home' guidelines wherever possible, and to curb timings for bars and restaurants to tackle a fast-spreading second coronavirus wave, but the opposition accused him of losing control.

Notably, the United Kingdom is already under some form of COVID-19 restriction, and Johnson will tighten measures while stopping short of another full lockdown like he imposed in March, according to Reuters.

Johnson will hold emergency meetings with ministers to zero in on more possibilities.

Reuters says Johnson will now advise them to stay at home if they can. He will also order all pubs, bars, restaurants and other hospitality sites across England to start closing at 10 pm from Thursday.

The new curbs will restrict the hospitality sector to table service only, though Gove said he wanted those who could not work from home - for example in manufacturing, construction and retail - to continue to work from COVID-secure workplaces.

It was unclear if the measures would be enough to tackle Britain's second wave, which government scientists warned could reach 50,000 new cases per day by mid-October.

The United Kingdom already has the biggest official COVID-19 death toll in Europe - and the fifth largest in the world - while it is borrowing record amounts to pump emergency money through the damaged economy.

