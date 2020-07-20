Boris Johnson says 'tough' actions as UK set to suspend extradition treaty

The United Kingdom on Monday will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong over the introduction of draconian security law by the Chinese administration.

The move is set to further damage relations between London and Beijing, which became tensed due to a host of measures, including China's respose to the coronavirus crisis and Huawei among others.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would announce late on Monday changes with regards to the security law, but did not give specific details of the measures.

"We've got to have a calibrated response and we're going to be tough on some things, but also are going to continue to engage," the British PM told reporters.

As per the extradition treaty which is in place for more than 30 years, a Hong Kong crime suspect in Britain would be handed over to Hong Kong and vice versa.

However, Britian fears that China will take advantage of this treaty after bringing the security law, which means a Hong Kong suspect could be sent to China.

Earlier, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin asked Britain to "stop going further down the wrong path", when asked about the suspension of the treaty.

London says the security law compromises with the guarantees of freedoms, including an independent judiciary that are a part of much democratic Hong Kong.



