Boris Johnson condemns racist abuse aimed at England football stars

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday said that he was appalled at the racist abuse that targetted England's football stars after they lost Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, the three players of colour who missed their penalty kicks against Italy were targetted with a stream of abuse on Twitter and Instagram.

"This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media," Johnson wrote on Twitter.

"Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves."

While some people identifying as England fans used racial slurs in blaming the trio for the defeat, other offensive messages were accompanied with "forza italia" hashtags.

England players have taken a strong stance against racism at recently concluded Euro Cup 2020. English players have been taking a knee before their games including in final match against Italy.

London's police force tweeted that they were aware of "a number of offensive and racist social media comments" being directed towards the footballers.

"This abuse is totally unacceptable, it will not be tolerated and it will be investigated," the police said.

Conservative MP Tom Tugendhat demanded that social media companies take action.

"Social media has algorithms that targets ads to you but won't stop the racist abuse against some exemplary young men," he tweeted.

"Those who write are pathetic and deserve to be identified and face the public consequences, those who publish it are profiting from hate."

"We're disgusted that some of our squad –- who have given everything for the shirt this summer –- have been subjected to discriminatory abuse online after tonight's game," the English FA tweeted.

"We stand with our players."

A separate statement said: "The FA strongly condemns all forms of discrimination and is appalled by the online racism that has been aimed at some of our England players on social media.

"We could not be clearer that anyone behind such disgusting behaviour is not welcome in following the team."

(With inputs from agencies)