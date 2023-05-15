Boris Johnson buys stunning $4.7mn mansion after complaining about ‘low salary’ as UK PM
The UK’s former prime minister Boris Johnson has stunned his critics after buying an ultra-luxurious $4.7mn, nine-bedroom mansion
Former prime minister Boris Johnson has made headlines once again, this time for his recent purchase of a luxurious mansion worth millions of pounds. The acquisition has raised eyebrows, considering Johnson's past complaints about his earnings as a public servant.
Reports reveal that Johnson managed to negotiate a significant discount of £200,000 ($250,000) off the original asking price, securing the nine-bedroom property known as Brightwell Manor for an impressive £3.8 million ($4.7mn).
How luxurious is Boris Johnson’s new home?
The country house, situated in the picturesque Oxfordshire countryside, boasts a rich history, with its origins dating back to the 1600s. With a combination of Tudor and Georgian architectural features, the property's charm is further enhanced by its unique location. The site is surrounded by a 900-year-old moat that harks back to the time when a castle once stood on the site, constructed by King Stephen.
Covering a vast area of 8,128 square feet, Brightwell Manor offers ample space with its nine bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property sits on just under five acres of land and includes additional amenities such as a guest cottage, garage, tennis court, and stables, adding to its grandeur.
Johnson on critics’ radar
Critics have been quick to point fingers at Johnson's lavish purchase, especially in light of recent controversies. The sale reportedly occurred mere weeks before BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigned due to his involvement in facilitating a £800,000 loan for Johnson.
This, coupled with the ongoing investigations into alleged Downing Street parties during the COVID-19 lockdowns and the £245,000 spent on Johnson's legal team, has fueled opposition and public discontent.
A Labour source expressed their dissatisfaction, stating, "While Johnson enriches himself on the back of his failed premiership and splashes the cash, he continues to burden the public with the cost of his Partygate legal bills. Rishi Sunak is giving this disgraced former PM free rein to sponge off taxpayers."
Johnson used to complain about “low salary”
Insiders who previously worked with Johnson in Downing Street have also voiced their surprise at his extravagant purchase. They recall his past complaints about not earning enough and his reputation for being frugal, to the extent that jokes were made when he reluctantly took out his wallet. As news of Boris Johnson's latest acquisition spreads, the public's attention remains divided between his personal financial choices and the controversies surrounding his time in office.
