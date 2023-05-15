Boris Johnson buys stunning $4.7mn mansion after complaining about ‘low salary’ as UK PM

Former prime minister Boris Johnson has made headlines once again, this time for his recent purchase of a luxurious mansion worth millions of pounds. The acquisition has raised eyebrows, considering Johnson's past complaints about his earnings as a public servant.

Reports reveal that Johnson managed to negotiate a significant discount of £200,000 ($250,000) off the original asking price, securing the nine-bedroom property known as Brightwell Manor for an impressive £3.8 million ($4.7mn). How luxurious is Boris Johnson’s new home? The country house, situated in the picturesque Oxfordshire countryside, boasts a rich history, with its origins dating back to the 1600s. With a combination of Tudor and Georgian architectural features, the property's charm is further enhanced by its unique location. The site is surrounded by a 900-year-old moat that harks back to the time when a castle once stood on the site, constructed by King Stephen.

Covering a vast area of 8,128 square feet, Brightwell Manor offers ample space with its nine bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property sits on just under five acres of land and includes additional amenities such as a guest cottage, garage, tennis court, and stables, adding to its grandeur. Johnson on critics' radar Critics have been quick to point fingers at Johnson's lavish purchase, especially in light of recent controversies. The sale reportedly occurred mere weeks before BBC chairman Richard Sharp resigned due to his involvement in facilitating a £800,000 loan for Johnson.

This, coupled with the ongoing investigations into alleged Downing Street parties during the COVID-19 lockdowns and the £245,000 spent on Johnson's legal team, has fueled opposition and public discontent.