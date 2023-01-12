Boris Johnson asks Conservatives to contest elections for low tax Britain, challenges Rishi Sunak

The former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson on Tuesday asked Tories to argue “for a low tax global Britain” and contest the next elections on a pledge to reduce taxes. While speaking at the Carlton Club, Johnson called on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to move through with a new bill that would supersede the Northern Ireland Protocol and end the Brexit standoff in Northern Ireland, The Telegraph reported.



He unveiled a portrait of himself at the Conservative Party's spiritual headquarters in Mayfair as he challenged Sunak.

Predicting a poll recovery for the Conservatives, Johnson said, “When the moment of real electoral decision approaches - and it will - people will realise that there is only one party that yearns to reduce the burden of tax.”

“There is only one party that really believes in extending the joys of home ownership. There is only one party with the guts to stand up to the Union barons," he added.

Talking about Brexit, Johnson said, "Only one party, the Conservative Party, believes in the Union with Northern Ireland and will pass the necessary laws to protect the economic integrity of the UK." There was "only one party that will dare to do what is necessary to disrupt the evil gangs that send people across the channel in unseaworthy vessels – by sending illegal immigrants to Rwanda,” he said.

"And there is only one party that really believes in Brexit – and its potential to transform the economy of this country. And only one party will continue to make use of Brexit freedoms from financial services to genetic engineering. When people realise this – I think the political dynamic is going to change. There is no desire to vote for Keir Starmer, for Sir Crasheroonie Snoozefest," Johnson continued.

Since being ousted from power by his own MPs last summer, Johnson's rallying appeal to the party's followers is believed to be his most politically heated address to date. It also comes amid speculation that Sunak may face a challenge later this year.

The party must "never give in, keep fighting, keep backing the Government – keep making the case for levelling up, for opportunities and for a dynamic low tax global Britain. That is how we will win again,” Johnson said while addressing the club members.

Johnson also made predictions about inflation, saying it "will come dramatically," "China will get through Covid" and "Putin will lose in Ukraine,” during his address.

(With inputs from agencies)