/Bondi Beach terror attack: 12 dead as terrorist attack during Hanukkah festival at Bondi Beach. What exactly happened and what we know so far

Around 6:40 pm (Australian time), Sydney's Bondi Beach became the scene of a shocking attack when multiple police vehicles were seen rushing toward the area. Witnesses reported hearing several gunshots, and crowds of people fled in panic along Campbell Parade. Images from the scene show two men in black clothing, seemingly armed with rifles, firing from a pedestrian bridge connecting Campbell Parade to Bondi Pavilion. At least 12 people were confirmed dead by NSW Premier Chris Minns and NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon in a press conference held on Sunday. One of the attackers was reported killed by police. Initial reports had said the death toll at 10.

Was there a special event happening when attack happend?

The violence occurred on the first evening of Hanukkah, the Jewish festival. The gunmen were spotted near the Chanukah by the Sea festival, where the Jewish community in Sydney had gathered to celebrate the holiday.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Who were the attackers?

At least two individuals are believed to have been involved in the deadly assault. One was killed by police, while the second suspect, identified as Naveed Akram, was taken into custody. Akram, 24, a bricklayer from Western Sydney, was reportedly out of work at the time of the attack. Authorities have not confirmed if he was the deceased shooter.

Is shooting at Bondi Beach a terrorist attack?

NSW Police Commissioner Mal Lanyon declared the incident a terrorist attack, emphasising the deliberate nature of the assault. Police later confirmed there is no ongoing danger to the public.

How police responded to the attack

Dozens of police units and officers were quickly deployed to Bondi Beach after the shooting. Following the attack, a press conference was held where Lanyon revealed that improvised explosive devices were found in a vehicle linked to the deceased shooter. The bomb squad was dispatched to safely deal with the threat.

Police raid in Bonnyrigg

Authorities were also believed to be conducting a raid in Bonnyrigg, a suburb in Sydney's western region, as part of their investigation into the shooting.

Reactions to the attack