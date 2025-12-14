Bondi beach shooting: 10 things we know so far about the deadly attack in Sydney

Australia was shaken on Sunday evening after a mass shooting that occurred at Sydney’s Bondi Beach leaving at least ten people dead, including the suspected shooter, according to the police. This incident occurred at one of the world’s most famous beaches, typically crowded with locals and tourists, particularly on warm weekend evenings and is now being called as one of the deadliest gun attacks in the country in recent years. Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots early on Sunday evening.

Several videos being shared on social media showed people fleeing the beachfront as first responders treated victims on the sand. Many injured can seen lying on the ground while paramedics worked to stabilise them. Police said the investigation was ongoing and that there was no immediate indication of further risk to the public. Australia has strict gun laws and mass shootings are rare, which has amplified the shock surrounding the Bondi attack. Here are 10 key points that we know so far:-

10 Key points:

1. Police have confirmed that ten people were killed in the shooting, including one shooter.

2. About thirteen people were taken to hospital, according to a New South Wales Ambulance spokesperson. Several others were treated at the scene, the Guardian said. NSW Ambulance said it was called to Bondi Beach at about 6.45 pm after reports of multiple people being shot.

3. Shortly before 8 pm, police said two people were in custody and that the active shooters had been “neutralised”.

4. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the incident "shocking and distressing", adding that “emergency responders are on the ground and working to save lives”, according to Reuters.

5. Videos shared online showed crowds fleeing the beach, with first responders providing urgent medical care to victims on the sand.

6. Hanukkah event under way: An event celebrating the Jewish festival of Hanukkah was taking place at the beach when the shooting happened.

7. Witnesses reported ‘two shooters in black’ seen at the site after multiple shots were heard at the iconic tourist location. A witness told AFP that the shooters carried semi-automatic rifles.

8. Israeli President Isaac Herzog said Jewish people who had gone to light the first candle of the Hanukkah holiday on the beach had been attacked by "vile terrorists".

9. Israel’s Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar took to social media platform, X, saying that Australia had been warned about potential attacks on Jews, calling the incident a “murderous shooting attack”.