Bomb threat on China-bound Iranian plane over Indian airspace

A ‘bomb threat’ was reported onboard an Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace on Monday. The passenger plane was moving from Iran to China, as per initial reports. After the trigger was alerted, Indian Air Force scrambled its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jets. The passenger jet is now moving towards China.

As the foreign aircraft, headed for China, entered the Indian airspace, the alert from Indian Air Traffic Control was shared with the plane. Indian Air Force Su-30MKI fighter jets from Punjab and Jodhpur airbases were scrambled to intercept the plane, sources told ANI.

No details are available about the nature of the bomb threat or the name of the Iranian commercial carrier.

According to sources, inputs were received by security agencies in Delhi about the possibility of a bomb on board, which triggered an alert and permission was not granted to the plane to land in Delhi.

‘Bomb threat’ onboard Iranian passenger jet over Indian airspace, with final destination in China, triggers alert, IAF jets scrambled. The passenger jet is now moving towards China. Security agencies monitoring the plane: Sources pic.twitter.com/5Up2fHURxW — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2022 ×

(With inputs from agencies)