Bomb scare turned diaper drama: Panama to Florida flight gets caught in weird situation

Florida, US Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Oct 14, 2023, 01:07 PM IST

Pics shared by Panama police Photograph:(Twitter)

This plot twist gained significant social media attention when the police shared an image of the package on their online platform.

A flight from Panama to the United States took an unexpected turn on Friday (Oct 13), all thanks to a mysterious package in the aircraft's restroom. What appeared to be a looming bomb threat by Panama's civil aviation authority resulted in an intriguing twist. A diaper drama. 

After the aircraft was promptly brought back to the tarmac, passengers were offloaded, and a specialised police explosives unit commenced an extensive search of the plane.

The outcome was far from the anticipated one. The suspicious package turned out to be a harmless disposable adult diaper, put in a black trash bag, revealed Jose Castro, the head of airport security, media reports said. 

"After an alert by of a foreign object on an airline, the Special Forces units activated the emergency protocol and when verified it turned out to be a disposable adult diaper," the Panama police wrote in a statement. 

In the end, the Copa Airlines flight bound for Tampa, Florida, turned out to be free of any genuine threat.

The Boeing 737-800, once under the cloud of suspicion was later deemed safe for takeoff.

Passengers were able to board again, continuing their journey to the Sunshine State, relieved that their unexpected in-flight drama was finally put to an end. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Heena Sharma

Heena Sharma is a digital journalist who writes mostly on current geopolitical developments. She keeps a keen eye on the ongoing issues like war in Eastern Europe, Syrian conflict, UK politics, and Lebanon’s economy among others. India’s response to key global challenges cannot escape her attention.

