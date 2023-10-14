Bomb scare turned diaper drama: Panama to Florida flight gets caught in weird situation

A flight from Panama to the United States took an unexpected turn on Friday (Oct 13), all thanks to a mysterious package in the aircraft's restroom. What appeared to be a looming bomb threat by Panama's civil aviation authority resulted in an intriguing twist. A diaper drama.

After the aircraft was promptly brought back to the tarmac, passengers were offloaded, and a specialised police explosives unit commenced an extensive search of the plane.

The outcome was far from the anticipated one. The suspicious package turned out to be a harmless disposable adult diaper, put in a black trash bag, revealed Jose Castro, the head of airport security, media reports said.

This plot twist gained significant social media attention when the police shared an image of the package on their online platform.

"After an alert by of a foreign object on an airline, the Special Forces units activated the emergency protocol and when verified it turned out to be a disposable adult diaper," the Panama police wrote in a statement.

In the end, the Copa Airlines flight bound for Tampa, Florida, turned out to be free of any genuine threat.

The Boeing 737-800, once under the cloud of suspicion was later deemed safe for takeoff.

Passengers were able to board again, continuing their journey to the Sunshine State, relieved that their unexpected in-flight drama was finally put to an end.