/‘Like a bomb going off’: 20,000 flee as wildfire ravages Canada’s British Columbia | WATCH

Canada’s British Columbia province declared a state of emergency on Saturday (Aug 8) after a fast-moving wildfire forced more than 20,000 people from their homes, with flames destroying properties and trapping residents in several communities.

The Bald Range wildfire, first reported Friday (Aug 7) evening, expanded rapidly overnight and was burning out of control across the province’s southern interior. By Saturday, it had spread across roughly 9,500 hectares, threatening Summerland, Peachland and other areas west of Okanagan Lake.

Officials said the fire was moving so quickly that some residents had to be rescued after becoming trapped behind the fire perimeter. More than 50 people were airlifted from Faulder as flames advanced, according to CTV News.

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“We know there have been significant losses of homes and property,” British Columbia Premier David Eby said. He warned that the blaze remained “extremely active” and that difficult conditions were expected to continue.

At a news conference, Eby said a fire official had compared the situation to “a bomb going off”, describing flames reaching hundreds of feet into the air and the blaze generating its own weather system and lightning.

Many residents evacuated overnight, heading towards Penticton or Kelowna before highways were closed. Summerland, home to around 12,000 people, lost power on Saturday (Aug 8) and issued a boil-water advisory after untreated water entered the system.

“We have to brace ourselves for the worst,” Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes said, adding that farms had also been affected and the full extent of property damage remained unclear.

Provincial officials said around 1,500 firefighters were battling more than 100 wildfires across British Columbia. The province had issued 40 evacuation orders and 49 alerts.

Prime Minister Mark Carney thanked firefighters and first responders, saying the federal government was ready to support British Columbia.

In a post on X, Carney wrote, “Thousands of people in Summerland, B.C., are being evacuated as intense wildfires threaten their community. To the brave firefighters and first responders working tirelessly to keep people safe: thank you.”

He added, “The federal government stands ready to help and support the Government of British Columbia in these efforts. I’m keeping everyone forced from their homes in my thoughts and hoping they can return safely soon.”