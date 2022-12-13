Bolsonaro supporters try to invade police HQ on day Lula is certified as president

Brazil was marred by post-election violence Monday as supporters of far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro protested the arrest of an indigenous leader. They tried to force their way inside the federal police headquarters in Brasilia resulting in violent scenes. Images aired on television showed burned-out cars and a bus that had been sent on fire. Explosions could be heard in videos shared by federal police officers with Reuters. What appeared like rubber bullets could also be seen being fired in the videos.

Bolsonaro supporters in yellow national soccer jerseys could be seen rushing from the scene with sticks and throwing rubble. Another video showed them trying to push a bus off a bridge in Brasilia.

The violent unrest was the result of Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes's order to temporarily arrest José Acácio Serere Xavante for allegedly carrying out anti-democratic acts.

Also Read | Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva: The newly elected president of Brazil with a chequered past

Notably, on the same day, the federal electoral court (TSE) certified the October 30 election victory of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as president.

Bolsonaro, who has been alleging voter machine fraud, is yet to concede defeat to Lula.

Similar scenes were witnessed at the US Capitol on January 6 when Joe Biden's win as president was being formalised. Thousands of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building, forcing lawmakers to go in hiding to protect themselves from the violence. Trump is Bolsonaro's political idol and after Monday's incident, concerns are being raised about security on January 1, when Lula takes office in a public ceremony in Brasilia.

Senator Randolfe Rodrigues, a key Lula aide, said protesters also surrounded the hotel where Lula and Vice President-elect Geraldo Alckminis are staying in Brasilia. However, Lula's team denied reports that Lula would be removed from the hotel by chopper.

Brazil's incoming justice minister, Flavio Dino, tweeted that Lula's security was guaranteed.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE