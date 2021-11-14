Boeing 737 MAX carrying out changes in China to return: Report

China's state-run Global Times informed that Boeing 737 MAX may return after being grounded for over 32 months.

The daily informed that the aircraft manufacturers have been working on "technical requirements" to get the aircraft off the ground.

The newspaper informed that 737 MAX officials have been looking at "design changes" in the flight control system software and display system software.

Boeing officials this week had announced that they had reached an agreement to compensate the families of those killed in the crash in Ethiopia.

The crash had occurred in Nairobi in 2019 after the aircraft took off from Addis Ababa killing 157 people onboard.

Several planes have remained grounded for months before they were allowed to fly in some countries. The company also agreed to settle $2.5 billion worth lawsuits as it admitted its employees misled the US aviation regulator.

A US court earlier charged a former pilot Mark Forkner with misleading regulators during certification. US regulators had told Congress that Boeing still has work to do even as the company said it is"committed to full transparency and cooperation".

