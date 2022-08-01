Body positivity campaign gone wrong? Spanish government steals women's photos for an ad campaign

Days after Spain's equality ministry started a body positivity campaign, encouraging women of all shapes and sizes to go to the beach without worrying about how their bodies might look to someone else -- it has run into a major controversy. Reportedly, three British women have come forward and objected to their photographs being used in the campaign's promotional material.

Sixty-year-old Juliet FitzPatrick from Southern England, a cancer survivor who has had a mastectomy stated that one of the women in the advertisement could be her.

Interestingly enough, the said woman in the advertisement also has had a mastectomy done and bore an eerily similar resemblance to Juliet.

It is pertinent to note that mastectomy is a surgery which involves removing all breast tissue as a means of treating or preventing breast cancer

Meanwhile, Nyome Nicholas-Williams and Sian Green-Lord are the other two women who have stated that their pictures have been used in the poster without their consent.

While Nyome remarked that the Spanish government had stolen an image from her Instagram account, Sian stated that not only her image was used without consent but her prosthetic leg was also edited out, in a campaign that seeks to promote body positivity.

As reported by WION, the Spanish ministry had tweeted the poster as part of its body positivity campaign, showcasing five women of all sizes and shapes, with the Spanish words “El verano también es nuestro” (which translates to “Summer is ours too”) sprawled across the top of the image. However, the tweet has been deleted now.

Only the tweet by Ione Belarra, minister of social service remains on the platform.

Only the tweet by Ione Belarra, minister of social service remains on the platform.

However, many were quick to call out “the absurdity” of the campaign that is reportedly costing the government a fortune. The controversy regarding the photos has only added to the negative publicity.

