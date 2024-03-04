Body image battles: Breaking free from BMI stereotypes, why your weight isn't the whole story

In today's time when our lives have to a large extent become content for other people's consumption and judgement, body image issues and eating disorders have unfortunately become a huge part of our realities.

As per the study by the Lancet medical journal done in collaboration with the World Health Organization and released ahead of World Obesity Day (Mar 4) more than one billion people across the world suffer from obesity. This conclusion was based on data measured on the BMI index.

What is obesity?

Many of us falsely believe anything that doesn't fit the societal norm is obese. We have got so used to comparing our bodies to others, and in this, searches like 'what is the ideal weight for someone of XYZ height' are common.

The internet's answer to such a question? The BMI index which lumps you into brackets like underweight, healthy, overweight, and obese. But, how valid is the BMI index? Is it an apt scale for measuring obesity?

To answer these questions, and more WION connected with a senior dietician with more than a decade's experience.

What is the BMI index?

The Body Mass Index (BMI) has long been used as a standard measure to categorise an individual's weight status.

It traces its origins back to between 1830 and 1850, when Adolphe Quetelet, a Belgian astronomer, mathematician, statistician, and sociologist, devised its basis. Then called the Quetelet Index, it was a means of discovering the socially ideal human person. Now, it is used to devise the ideal weight.

However, its validity and effectiveness has been a subject of debate among health professionals and researchers.

While BMI provides a simple and quick way to assess weight-related health risks, it comes with many limitations.

One major criticism of BMI is its reliance solely on weight and height, without considering other important factors, such as muscle mass, bone density, and distribution of fat.

This means that individuals with a high muscle mass, such as athletes, may be classified as overweight or obese, despite being in excellent health. Similarly, older adults and those with different ethnic backgrounds may not be accurately assessed by BMI due to variations in body composition.

As per Veena V, Chief Clinical Dietician at Aster Whitefield Hospital, even those with the appropriate BMI measurement can have health problems like fatty liver.

She notes that BMI can also vary between different ethnicities. Comparing the diet in India and abroad, she said that in India, people consume food high in diet that can lead to added fat around the waist. This is often considered unhealthy, but that isn't always the case.

The psychological effects

BMI fails to account for the psychological effects it can have on individuals. Being told that you are overweight or obese based on a numerical value can lead to feelings of shame, guilt, and low self-esteem. This can be particularly harmful to vulnerable populations, such as teenagers, who are already facing immense pressure to conform to societal beauty standards.