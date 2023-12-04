Bodies of five recovered from the crashed US military Osprey aircraft off Japanese coast

Five bodies have been recovered from the wreckage of the US Osprey, a military aircraft, carrying eight individuals that crashed last week (Nov 29) near the Japanese coast, according to an AFP report.

The divers searching for the missing crew members had found the remains as well as the main fuselage of the aircraft wreckage after a lengthy operation in Yakushima.

“Five bodies found in wreck of crashed Osprey off Japan,” the US military said, adding: “During a combined US-Japanese search and rescue dive in the vicinity of Yakushima, Japan… remains were discovered along with wreckage from the CV-22."

Of the eight individuals aboard the aircraft, one was recovered on the same day but the fate of the other seven members remained in jeopardy.

The CV-22 Osprey belonged to the US Yokota air base in Tokyo, as per defence ministry sources. The Osprey has a troubled history, marked by fatal crashes, including incidents in Australia and Norway.

Ever since the crash, Japan, a key US ally has sought suspension of all non-emergency V-22 Osprey flights over its territory. Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, said Tokyo had made the request and voiced his concern over flight safety.

Days after the Japanese voiced their concerns, the Pentagon said the military unit which flew the V-22 was not carrying out operations but other aircraft will continue to fly after undergoing safety checks.

"We have already started sharing information about the accident with our Japanese partners, and have pledged to continue to do so in a timely and transparent manner," said Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh.

Notably, a crash in northern Australia in August, earlier this year, resulted in three US marines' deaths during a military exercise. Meanwhile, four died in another crash in Norwar during the NATO exercises last year.

Last month, a helicopter crash in the Mediterranean killed five US service members during a training exercise, though the aircraft's origin wasn't specified.