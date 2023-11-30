Japan urges suspension of US military's Osprey flights following fatal crash

In the aftermath of an Osprey crash during a training exercise on Wednesday (Nov 29), rescue efforts are underway to locate seven missing US Air Force personnel off the coast of Japan. One unconscious person was found in the sea and later declared dead. The cause of the crash remains unknown, with emergency personnel on-site conducting investigations.

Japan's defense minister has taken immediate action, requesting the suspension of Osprey flights from the commander of US forces in the country.

"After receiving the first news, we searched to save lives, and this morning we made the request to the USFJ's commander," Defence Minister Minoru Kihara told a parliamentary committee, referring to United States Forces, Japan.

According to an emergency management official in the Kagoshima region, reports suggest that the aircraft was "spewing fire from a left engine." The Japanese coastguard, engaged in the search operation, used patrol ships, aircraft, and special sonar devices to scan the sea floor for any signs of the missing personnel.

The Osprey, known for its ability to operate as both a helicopter and a fixed-wing plane, has experienced several fatal crashes over the years.

The latest incident in Japan adds to a grim history, including crashes in Australia, Norway, and the United States.

The safety record of the Osprey has raised concerns globally, with past crashes resulting in the suspension of flights and investigations into its operational safety.

Previous Osprey crashes include a fatal accident in northern Australia in August, where three US marines lost their lives. In 2016, an Osprey crash-landed off Okinawa, leading to a temporary grounding of the aircraft in Japan due to public and local concerns.

The recent crash off Yakushima has reignited calls for a reassessment of the Osprey's safety and operational protocols.