Bodies of all four killed in plane crash on active volcano in Philippines found

The rescuers have found the bodies of all four people who were on board the fateful Cessna 340 aircraft that crashed on the western side of Mount Mayon — one of the Philippines' most active volcanoes.

The two Filipino pilots and two Australian passengers have been confirmed dead and the challenge now remains to retrieve their bodies. Heavy rain can wash down the debris which makes it highly difficult for the rescue team to go about its business.

“There were no survivors,” said Caloy Baldo, mayor of the Camalig town where the aircraft crashed.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong also extended her condolences to the families of the bereaved.

"The families of those who we have lost will be grieving and I express not only our sympathy and condolences but to say to them, our hearts go out to them in this time of great grief," said Wong.

According to Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the Cessna 340 aircraft carrying four onboard went missing last Saturday, shortly after departing for Manila from Bicol International Airport.

The process to locate the wreckage of the plane and the bodies started immediately but poor weather forced the rescue team to step back.

The crashed plane belonged to the Manila-based Energy Development Corporation. The two Australians on board were deployed as technical consultants for the renewable energy company.

The volcano, located a few kilometres away from the airport, turned out to be the final destination of the plane. Mayon, which stands tall at 2,462 metres, last erupted in 2018 and displaced tens of thousands of residents.

The villagers nearby are prohibited from entering the danger zone around the volcano which is placed under the second of five volcano alert levels, meaning, sporadic volcanic earthquakes, ash and steam blasts, and gas emissions have been detected around the region.

This crash in the central Philippines comes after another Cessna aircraft carrying six people went missing on January 24 in the northern province of Isabela.

