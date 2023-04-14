Bob Lee murder case | Police arrested Nima Momeni- Here's what we know about the suspect

San Francisco police have arrested a 38-year-old tech executive in the fatal stabbing of CashApp founder, Bob Lee. The suspect in the case, Nima Momeni is the founder of the software company Expand IT and was arrested on Thursday in the case of a San Francisco stabbing last week.

San Francisco Police Chief, William Scott told a news conference that Momeni and Lee knew each other but declined to discuss anything further or why the two men were together on the night in question.

Lee’s stabbing startled California’s startup community and run shockwaves down the city of San Francisco. The case reignited debate about public safety in the city, with Elon Musk decrying the violent crime situation in the city as “horrific”.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins on Thursday hit back at Musk, accusing him of making reckless statements that assume “incorrect circumstances about Mr Lee’s death, serve to mislead the world in their perceptions of San Francisco and also negatively impact the pursuit of justice for victims of crime.”

Lee, a father of two, was stabbed brutally on the streets of San Francisco just after 2:30 am on April 4. Since then, the culprit of the murder was unidentified.

His two young girls, dialled 911 himself, saying he'd been stabbed and needed assistance. He was unresponsive when cops came and eventually died at the hospital from his slicing injuries.

The 43-year-old started his career in 1997 as a web developer for Redrock Communications. He worked with several big names over the following years, like Capgemini, OCI and AT&T. Between 2004 to 2010, he was a staff software engineer at Google, a position he left to join Square Cash as its CTO.

Momeni is scheduled to appear in court Friday for an arraignment and faces a maximum sentence of 26 years to life in prison if he’s convicted on all of the charges, prosecutors said.

Nima Momeni, fellow tech exec and suspect in Bob Lee's murder case

Momeni's LinkedIn profile describes himself as an IT consultant and entrepreneur. He also mentions UC Berkeley and Laney College in Oakland, California as his alma mater. A UC Berkeley representative told The San Francisco Chronicle that the university has no record of Momeni.

According to the Chronicle, he founded his own IT consulting firm, Expand IT, in 2010. As per the company's website, it works with non-profits, government organisations, healthcare clients, and other entrepreneurs.

He had also worked at several other startups in the Bay Area, reported the Chronicle.

Momeni and Lee were driving together through downtown San Francisco in the early morning hours of April 4, in a car registered to Momeni's name, according to Mission Local.

Lee’s estranged wife, Krista, spoke publicly for the first time since his death, telling Oakland station KTVU Fox2 she was perplexed as to why Momeni would kill her husband.

“This is the first step toward justice,” Krista Lee, 38, added to the station.



