Boat capsizes off Madagascar killing 22 migrants

A migrant boat capsized off the coast of Madagascar during the weekend, killing at least 22 migrants, Madagascar's port authority said on Sunday. The boat was ferrying the migrants to the French island of Mayotte.

A total of 47 people were on the boat when the capsized on Saturday in the seas off Ankazomborona in the north of Madagascar, the Maritime and River Port Agency said in a statement.

"Forty-seven people had clandestinely taken a boat headed to (the French territory of) Mayotte, but that sank. Twenty-three of the passengers were able to be saved. Twenty-two bodies were found," the Madagascar maritime authority APMF said in a statement.

Authorities reported that the boat went down following an accident, with 23 onboard saved, while 22 bodies were pulled out of the water. Two migrants are unaccounted for.

A police officer said that a majority of those who were saved fled soon after in fear of being apprehended for attempting to travel to Mayotte.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE