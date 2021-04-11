Blinken warns China over Taiwan

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday warned China that attempts to change status quo around Taiwan would be a "serious mistake". He described Chinese behavior as "increasingly aggressive"

"What we've seen, and what is of real concern to us, is increasingly aggressive actions by the government in Beijing directed at Taiwan, raising tensions in the (Taiwan) Straits," Blinken told NBC's "Meet the Press."

Blinken added that the US had a long-standing commitment to Taiwan "to make sure that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself, and to make sure that we're sustaining peace and security in the Western Pacific."

Blinken would not be drawn on whether Washington would respond militarily to any Chinese action involving Taiwan.

But he added: "All I can tell you is it would be a serious mistake for anyone to try to change the existing status quo by force."

US has been concerned for some time over build-up of Chinese forces in the region

Taiwan, a self-governing democracy, is considered by Beijing a territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary.

