Blinken says US sees India as 'extraordinary success story', praises Modi govt

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday (Jan 17) said that the "remarkable achievements" of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have benefited the relations of many ally countries as he weighed in on India as an "extraordinary success story".

While speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Blinken highlighted that the relations between India and the United States have been established to a new level, and added that conversation between both nations always underscores the significance of democracy and human rights.

"We see an extraordinary success story and we see the remarkable achievements that Prime Minister Modi has achieved moving forward under his watch that have materially benefited and positively affected so many of the allies," he said.

Blinken was asked whether or not the rise of Hindu nationalism in India concerns the US, despite the country's strong economic growth and infrastructure development under the Modi government.

"We also see our relationship between our countries that is in a new place at a new level. That's been a very deliberate effort by both the Prime Minister and President Biden," he added.

"At the same time, a constant and regular part of our conversation is the conversation about democracy and about human rights," Blinken said.

Blinken said that when Biden took office, he wanted to make sure that the US put back into our foreign policy, including fundamental concerns about democracy, and human rights.

"Because of the nature of the relationship, we have with the country, with the government, it's part of very sustain, very real conversation and the conversation that we have off course produces positive change," he added.

Watch: Israel military says it targeted head of a terrorist cell × Blinken on Israel-Hamas war

While talking about the West Asian crisis, Blinken called on Israel to help the Palestinian Authority, saying that Israel's long-term security was at stake.

He renewed his call for a "pathway to a Palestinian state" despite the fact that Washington backs Israel's Gaza campaign launched in response to the October 7 Hamas attack.

"You're not going to get the genuine security you need absent that. And, of course, to that end as well, a stronger, reformed Palestinian Authority that can more effectively deliver for its own people has to be part of the equation," Blinken said.

Blinken flight delayed by 'critical failure'

Meanwhile, Blinken was forced to delay his return Wednesday from Switzerland due to aeroplane trouble. He was unable to leave Zurich due to what a US official called a "critical failure" of the aeroplane due to an oxygen leak.

A separate plane was sent to retrieve Blinken, who had flown from Davos to Zurich by helicopter, with aides returning to Washington by commercial flight.