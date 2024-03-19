Blinken reiterates USA’s ‘ironclad’ commitment to defend Philippines against attack by China

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday (Mar 19) reiterated America’s ‘ironclad’ commitment to defend key ally the Philippines against a potential attack in the South China Sea. Blinken’s remarks come amidst increasing hostility between Chinese and Filipino forces in the disputed waters in the region. Blinken is visiting the US treaty ally, where he met his counterpart Enrique Manalo and was poised to meet Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and other top officials in Manila.

Blinken’s visit to Manila comes ahead of a planned summit in the White House where top leaders of the Philippines and Japan are slated to gather. Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, US President Joe Biden and Marcos will gather to discuss China’s aggression in the South China Sea and North Korea’s increasingly belligerent nuclear programme.

Increasing tensions between Beijing and Manila

The USA’s commitment to Manila’s security holds extreme importance if viewed through the prism of increasing hostility between China and the Philippines.

Two weeks ago, the Chinese coast guard stopped Philippine boats near a disputed area called Second Thomas Shoal.

They blasted Filipino vessels with water cannons, causing slight injuries to a Filipino admiral and four sailors. During the confrontation, there were two small crashes between Chinese and Philippine boats. The Philippines protested these actions and called them unacceptable. They summoned China's deputy ambassador to express their protest. The United States warned that it would protect the Philippines if they were attacked in the South China Sea.

The Chinese coast guard, on the other hand, said they took action against Philippine ships that entered waters near ‘Ren'ai Reef’ (Second Thomas Shoal) illegally.

This area is guarded by a small Philippine navy group but surrounded by Chinese ships. Last year, there were tense clashes between Chinese and Philippine coast guard ships here. However, the recent confrontation was considered more serious because Filipino navy personnel were injured, and their boat was damaged.

China’s disputes in the region

Apart from China and the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, and Brunei also assert their claims in the resource-rich and busy South China Sea, which is a crucial global trade route.

China asserts nearly the entire South China Sea as its territory. Over the past decade, China has transformed barren reefs into seven islands, which now function as military bases with missile defences. Among these, three have runways, enhancing China's ability to reinforce its territorial claims and conduct patrols.

In response, the United States has been strengthening its military alliances and security partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. This includes collaborations with the Philippines, Vietnam, and other nations that are in dispute with China over the South China Sea.