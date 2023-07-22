Blinken calls upon China to halt North Korea's potential nuclear tyranny

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday (July 21) slammed the recent missile launches by North Korea and reiterated Washington's remark that is ready to have negotiations with Pyongyang on the nuclear program with no preconditions. Speaking during the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, Blinken said, "We made clear going back to early in this administration that we were prepared to have negotiations with North Korea on the nuclear program with no preconditions. We sent that message several times. Here’s the response we got: one missile launch after another."

Blinken said that he had a conversation with his Chinese counterparts, particularly what Beijing's role could and should be in helping bring North Korea to the table on its nuclear program, helping advance a shared vision for denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula.

"And what I’ve shared with Chinese counterparts is this: We believe that you have unique influence, and we hope that you will use it to get better cooperation from North Korea.," Blinken added.

"But if you can’t or if you won’t, then we’re going to have to continue to take steps that aren’t directed at China but that China probably won’t like because it goes to strengthening and shoring up not only our own defences but those of Korea and Japan – and a deepening of the work that all three of us are doing together," the US secretary of state further highlighted.

Blinken talks about America's partnership with South Korea, Japan

During the security forum, Blinken highlighted that America's partnership with South Korea and Japan had grown even stronger, even deeper, and the three countries took further steps to ensure "we could defend ourselves, defend our allies and partners, deter any aggression coming from North Korea."

"We’ve seen, I think, an extraordinary relationship develop over several administrations now on a trilateral basis among the United States, Japan, and Korea. That’s only gotten stronger. And everything that North Korea does and China’s inability to help us do something about it, we’ll continue to move things in that direction," Blinken added.

Concerned about Private King's well-being: Blinken

With US soldier Private Travis King disappearing into North Korea, Blinken said during Friday's forum that the government is concerned about his well-being.

"With regards to Private King, unfortunately, I don’t have any further information to share. We are very concerned, of course, about his well-being. We’d like to know his whereabouts. We’ve communicated to North Korea, seeking that information. I don’t have anything more at this point," he said.

