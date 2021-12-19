'Blame it on wife': Guests urged to be vaccinated at anti-vaxxer’s party

Getting vaccinated against coronavirus might be the last condition that any guest would think about having to fulfil at a party hosted by an anti-vaxxer. Turns out, odd things happen.

One of the leading anti-vaxxers of the US, Robert F Kennedy Jr, threw a party at his home but guests were urged to be fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19.

The 67-year-old leading anti-vaxxer is the nephew of former US president John F Kennedy and the second son of Robert F Kennedy, the US attorney general, New York senator and candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination who was assassinated in 1968.

As people started raising this issue on the internet, Kennedy quickly shifted the blame to his wife, Cheryl Hines. He said it was Hines who had made that condition and he had to go along with it because he is “not always the boss at my own house”.

His move gained immense criticism from his opposition, “The ol' blame-the-wife-for-wanting-people-to-be-safe-when-you're-an-anti-vaxxer move. Classy,” tweeted Doug Heye, a Republican.

He tried to hide this news by saying that no extra efforts were made to check whether or not people coming in the doors were vaccinated or not.

Kennedy has gained limelight in the past year by promoting conspiracy theories against vaccination campaigns. “It is criminal medical malpractice to give a child one of these vaccines,” Kennedy has often been heard saying.

He also claims that his non-profit organisation Children’s Health Defense has received funding “from independent funders, from people whose children have been injured by medications, from people who want medical freedom”.