Black or Blue? Fresh controversy erupts over new colour of Britain's passport

Following Britain's departure from the European Union (EU), the images of the UK's new blue colour passport has created a new controversy.

The Home Office earlier released pictures of the new passport, describing it as a return to the "iconic blue", however, several experts and Twitterati say that the colour is closer to black than blue.

Stephen Westland, professor of colour science and technology at the University of Leeds said that when most people would look at the passport, they would call it black, reported BBC.

There is some right Emperors New Clothes going on with this 'blue' passport that actually looks black

Netizens shared interesting memes that took a dig on the passport's colour.

Checking out my "iconic" new blue passport

This is like that dress thing again.



When we had the passports before they were black. And now they're black again. We've literally never had blue passports!



This is like that dress thing again.

When we had the passports before they were black. And now they're black again. We've literally never had blue passports!

Can someone let me in on the bizarre naming convention? #BluePassport #NotBluePassport#BlackPassport

The UK's passport was of dark blue in colour during the pre-EU days and the passport with the new colour will be made by a Franco-Dutch firm.

"By returning to the iconic blue and gold design, the British passport will once again be entwined with our national identity and I cannot wait to travel on one,” Home Secretary (interior minister) Priti Patel had earlier said in a statement.

From early March, the new passport will be phased and from mid-2020, all new passports will be with the blue colour.

