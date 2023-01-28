Black bear poses for around 400 'selfies' on wildlife camera in Colorado

A black bear was caught posing and snapping around 400 'selfies' in a motion-detecting camera in Colorado.

In one camera, around 400 images out of 500 were captured of the same bear. Most of the animals present in the Open Space and Mountain Parks (OSMP) located in Boulder simply pass by the camera, as they search for resting places or food. But this bear just cannot pass by the camera without posing.

An OSMP spokesperson stated that the bear "took a special interest" in the cameras and clinched the "opportunity”.

"These pictures made us laugh, and we thought others would, too," said spokesperson Philip Yates, in a statement.

Some of the images of the bear were shared by the OSMP on Twitter and the selfie star soon became popular among social media users.

"Sure, it's cute when the bear takes 400 selfies with the trail cam. But when I do it, I get a letter advising me that I should have taken a left at the trail split and that I was on private property," Twitter user @EscpFrmFlatland said.

Another Twitter user wrote, "I think I look ok from the front but what about the side? Is my snout too long?"

Nine motion-detecting cameras have been installed by the authorities across the 46,000 acres of park. The cameras get activated when an animal walks by. Once activated, the camera either clicks photographs or shoots short videos.

The officials wish to learn "how local species use the landscape around us" - including selfies of the bear - "while minimising our presence in sensitive habitats".

The cameras are positioned in high-traffic areas, which are selected by observing animal-cleared pathways and the presence of footprints.

OSMP wildlife ecologist Christian Nunes said, "These cameras help us to learn what animals are really out there and what they are up to over the course of a day, a week, or even years."

