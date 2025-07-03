/'Bizarro world' Mark Zuckerberg stumbles into secret meeting of Trump in Oval office, asked to leave?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly stumbles inside the Oval Office unannounced, when US President Donald Trump was conducting a top-secret meeting with high-ranking military officials about the futuristic F-47 stealth fighter jet. He was reportedly escorted out and was asked to wait outside, as he did not have the security clearance.

The NBC report that surfaced on Wednesday was discussing the inner workings of President Trump’s West Wing. It was citing two unnamed sources who said Mark Zuckerberg “walked in unexpectedly.” The Oval Office meeting focused on the U.S. Air Force’s next-generation fighter jet–the F-47 project. Military officials present in the room reportedly viewed his arrival as inappropriate, 'mystified and a bit unnerved' given the nature of the discussions, and requested that he wait outside due to a lack of security clearance. One anonymous source described the moment as “bizarro world.”

However, the White House was quick to issue a denial of such claims, with one senior official claiming that these reports “mischaracterised” the situation.

“There was no request for him to leave,” the official stated. “He popped in to say hello at the president’s request, and then left to wait for his meeting with POTUS to begin, which was scheduled to occur after the meeting with the pilots.”

The senior official said Zuckerberg was briefly invited into the Oval Office by Trump for a casual meeting before a scheduled meeting. He was then asked to wait outside as the scheduled meeting started.