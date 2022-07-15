Bitter China hosts dialogue with Pacific island nations on the same day as Pacific Island Forum meeting

China is back on the table with its undermining tactics yet again. Not a part of the Pacific Island Forum, China hosted a separate dialogue with several political parties and business leaders of the Pacific island nations on the last day (Thursday) of the four-day event in Fiji.

According to Chinese mouthpieces, the Chinese embassy in the capital city of Suva hosted the leaders of the region in person and via video conferencing. The Chinese embassy in Fiji even posted the photographs of the meeting on its official handle.

This meeting came on the same day as Pacific Island Forum leaders met and decided to resolve the geopolitical issues within 'the family'.

As mentioned earlier, China is not a part of the Pacific Island Forum but it is among the 20 dialogue partners that also include the USA. Beijing might have been antagonized as the USA and its Vice President Kamala Harris were allowed to address the forum via video conferencing, a day earlier (Wednesday). However, no such courtesy was extended to the Chinese.

Frank Bainimarama, the Forum chair and Fiji prime minister in his opening remarks had taken a veiled potshot at China. Reportedly, Frank stated that the region had been caught in a crossfire of 'three deadly C's: Covid, climate and conflict'. Both Covid and conflict have a close connection with China and it must have irked the Chinese leaders who had also sent their alleged spies to the meet.

Reportedly, two Chinese attaches were identified by the journalists during the forum. When confronted, one was identified as a Chinese embassy official. Both were later escorted out of the forum meeting.

China and the US have been vying for a position of strength in the Pacific. China, despite its slow economic growth, has not let up its guard when it comes to its expansionist policies.

