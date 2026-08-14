/Bitcoin miners are becoming AI data centres and Wall Street is paying up for it

The most valuable thing a Bitcoin mining company owns turns out not to be its mining operation. It is the building, the power contract and the cooling — and artificial intelligence companies will now pay billions for them.

The Deal

Riot Platforms, a Bitcoin mining company, signed a $9.1 billion compute agreement with Anthropic as it pivots its facilities toward AI data centre operation. Riot's shares rose 25 per cent in after-hours trading on the announcement.

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A 25 per cent move on a single contract tells you how the market values the transition: not as a new revenue line for a mining business, but as a reclassification of what the business is.

Why The Pivot Works

The constraint on AI infrastructure is not chips alone. It is the physical envelope around them.

A large data centre requires a site with grid capacity, a secured long-term power contract, cooling systems capable of removing enormous quantities of heat, and the permits to operate all of it. Those take years to assemble. Power contracts in particular have become the binding constraint — OpenAI's Project Camellia in Georgia carries 3.2 gigawatts of contracted power, and Europe's AI gigafactory programme faces power availability as its central obstacle.

Bitcoin miners spent the last decade building exactly that. Mining is an operation that converts cheap electricity into computation at scale, which meant siting facilities near abundant power, negotiating utility-scale contracts, and engineering aggressive cooling for densely packed hardware.

Swapping mining rigs for AI accelerators is a substantial retrofit — power density, networking and cooling requirements differ meaningfully — but it is a retrofit rather than a construction project. In a market where the wait for new capacity is measured in years, that difference is worth billions.

What Anthropic Gets

For Anthropic, the deal is one component of an extraordinary compute accumulation. The company has assembled roughly $71 billion in chip-lease debt in about 60 days, structured through special purpose vehicles that buy the hardware and lease it back, with Broadcom backstopping the senior tranches — keeping the assets and the debt off Anthropic's own balance sheet.

It already pays xAI approximately $1.25 billion a month through May 2029 for exclusive use of the Colossus 1 data centre in Memphis. It has expanded a partnership with Google and Broadcom for multiple gigawatts of next-generation compute. This month it confirmed it is building an in-house chip design team.

The Riot agreement is the third major compute procurement in three months. What each has in common is speed: Anthropic is buying capacity that already exists rather than waiting for capacity to be built.

The Wider Reallocation

The crypto-to-AI shift is a real reallocation of physical infrastructure between industries, and the economics driving it are straightforward.

Bitcoin mining revenue is a function of the Bitcoin price and mining difficulty, both volatile and neither within a miner's control. An AI compute contract is a long-term agreement with a creditworthy counterparty at predictable rates. For a mining company, converting volatile commodity exposure into contracted infrastructure revenue is an obvious trade — which is why the market repriced Riot by a quarter on the news.

It also illustrates how far AI's resource demands now reach. The industry has already pulled memory chips away from consumer electronics, with Acer, Asus and HP turning to Chinese DRAM as AI absorbs an estimated 70 per cent of memory production. It is competing for water and land, with Google's $15 billion Indian data centre facing litigation in a city that rations drinking water. Now it is absorbing the physical plant of an entirely separate industry.