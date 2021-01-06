Bird Flu triggers worries of another pandemic

Numerous cases of bird flu have been reported across India, Europe, Japan and South Korea. Over four lakh poultry have died in India alone. At least 200,000 ducks have been culled in France. Bird flu can jump from birds to humans. The mortality rate- is 60 per cent.

Less than a week into 2021. And we have another health scare. Another Zoonotic virus.

Bird flu.

Over 4 lakh birds have died in India. 20% per cent of Japan's prefectures have been hit. 200,000 ducks have been culled in France. 62,000 poultry are in line in Germany.

"You can't fight against a speed of virus like that by acting eight days late, it's not possible. So to go to war without a weapon, it causes damage, it causes carnage and we are now witnessing it," said Maryline Beyris, a French duck breeder.

Bird Flu spells disaster for breeders.

What is bird flu?

Here's what know about bird flu. It is a respiratory disease in birds. Bird flu is caused by influenza type viruses. It mostly affects poultry birds like chicken, Ducks and Turkey.

It has many strains, and it is highly contagious.

A quick history

Bird flu has been around in poultry for decades. It jumped to humans in 1997. It was contained, then it re-emerged. WHO says that all infections in humans have been associated with close contact with infected birds-living or dead.

Human to human transmission has not been established yet.

But here's the scary part, there is a 60 per cent chance that a person infected with bird flu may die.

How do you know if a person is infected with bird flu?

He or she may have a fever, cough, sore throat and muscle aches. Early symptoms include abdominal pain, chest pain and Diarrhoea.

The person may even have difficulty breathing or experience shortness of breath. He may also experience neurological changes like seizures

How can bird flu be prevented?

Carnage may be the only option. In India, at least 6 states have reported cases of Bird Flu. Crows have been infected in Rajasthan, At least 625 birds have died so far. There's been mass death of crows in Madhya Pradesh too.

In Himachal Pradesh, migratory birds have been found dead, mostly bar-headed geese.

In Kerala- at least 1,700 ducks have died. Bird flu deaths have been reported in Haryana and Uttarakhand too.

India is not the only country reporting such cases. Japan is recording its worst Bird Flu outbreak. Reports say that the infection has reached 20 per cent of its prefectures. Bird flu has also hit 10 European countries namely the Netherlands, Germany, France, Belgium, The UK, Denmark, Sweden, Poland, Croatia and Ukraine.

In Germany, at least 62,000 Turkeys and Ducks are in line for being culled in Cloppenburg. The region is one of Germany's leading poultry production areas. Authorities in neighbouring France say that the situation is worrying. At least 200,000 ducks have been slaughtered. 400,000 more are in line. The economic implication could go up to millions. China has already suspended imports of poultry for France.

The question creating the most drama is this-

Is it safe to eat poultry products? The WHO says yes.

"It is safe to eat properly prepared and cooked poultry and game birds" it says.

But who can force someone to eat eggs and Chicken amidst an outbreak?

The virus has already reached over 13 countries. Winter migration puts more countries at risk. This is an explosive situation for breeders already reeling under the Wuhan virus pandemic.

For others- the bird flu evokes just one question

Is this the start of another pandemic?