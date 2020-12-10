Bird flu outbreak in Japan worsens, over 2 million chickens culled

As the bird flu outbreak in Japan worsened, more than 2 million birds have been culled so far as officials fear virus transmission to humans like novel coronavirus.

On Thursday, two more prefectures in Japan slaughtered chickens as the highly pathogenic H5 subtype has spread to the nation's eight prefectures out of 47.

The officials are concerned about the virus transmitting into human beings as it is not possible to detect the flu from eggs or chickens of infected birds.

Japan's government on Wednesday ordered the disinfection of poultry farms across the country to contain the spread of the virus, national broadcaster NHK said.

"The need for vigilance is stronger than in usual years," said chief government spokesman Katsunobu Kato as quoted by NHK.

So far, 2.36 chickens have been culled, which surpasses the previous record in 2010 when 1.83 million birds were butchered.

The deadly flu has also been spreading rapidly in Europe, which can make the crisis worse amid the struggle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Japan has already banned imports from seven countries that include Germany.

Last week, in Japan's neighbour South Korea, 2.36 chickens and ducks were slaughtered as it grapples with the virus's outbreak.

