/Bill Clinton's letters praising Jeffrey Epstein released days after Trump's 'naked woman' letter - Here's what he wrote

Days after releasing a letter allegedly written by United States President Donald Trump and sent to child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, The Wall Street Journal has published another album from Epstein's 50th birthday that includes a letter from former US President Bill Clinton. The letter is a part of a compilation by Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently in jail. It allegedly contains personal messages from many high-profile people. In the letter reviewed by the newspaper, Bill Clinton allegedly praised American financier and child sex offender Epstein. The former US president has not yet responded to the claims made by the newspaper.

What did Clinton allegedly write?

As per the Wall Street Journal, Clinton, in his letter, praised Epstein’s “childlike” curiosity. It was handwritten by him, and the newspaper identified the handwriting. Clinton also praised his long-standing friendship with Epstein. "It's reassuring, isn't it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends," read the message scrawled in Clinton's handwriting. As per multiple reports, Clinton’s spokesman in 2019 said that he visited Epstein's Manhattan townhouse once with his Secret Service team for reasons related to the Clinton Foundation’s work. He was also joined by Epstein in as many as four private trips, though Clinton has maintained that he didn't know about the allegations against him. Clinton was also photographed with Epstein and Maxwell at a White House event in 1993.

Trump's alleged 'naked woman' letter to Epstein

A “bawdy” letter to Jeffrey Epstein, bearing President Donald Trump’s signature, was included in an album of letters Epstein received for his 50th birthday in 2003, The Wall Street Journal reported. The letter allegedly written by Trump bore a drawing, depicting a woman’s breasts. According to the Journal, the letter “contains several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker.” The letter concluded with the line: “Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.” It was unclear whether the birthday album was among the Epstein documents recently reviewed by the Justice Department.

What is Trump's response?

US President Trump denied any involvement with a controversial letter, calling it fake. He stated that he had never drawn pictures of women and insisted the language used wasn’t his. On Truth Social, Trump claimed that both he and his aide Karoline Leavitt had informed the Journal’s editor, Emma Tucker, that the letter was fabricated. However, he said the publication chose to proceed with what he described as a false, malicious, and defamatory story. He announced that he has sued The Wall Street Journal, NewsCorp, and Rupert Murdoch.