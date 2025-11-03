/Biggest military build-up since 1994: Is the US planning to invade Venezuela with warships roaming seas, Puerto Rico activated?

There is widespread fear and speculation that the United States could launch a military operation against Venezuela, while President Donald Trump has been ambiguous about his plans for President Nicolás Maduro. Reports suggest that the US is currently undertaking the biggest military build-up in the Caribbean since 1994, when its forces intervened in Haiti. The operation is officially described as an anti-drug campaign, but it appears to go far beyond such missions.

US Navy warships, nuclear-powered submarines near Venezuelan waters

At least eight US Navy warships and a nuclear-powered attack submarine are operating in waters near Venezuela, according to Reuters, the Financial Times and other outlets. The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier strike group is in the region, along with F-35 stealth fighters. Several thousand US Marines from the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group are also deployed on duty.

Pentagon insists the mission targets “narco-terrorist networks”

The official position of the US Department of Defense is that the deployment is aimed at targeting drug cartels such as Venezuela’s Tren de Aragua and the Cartel of the Suns. However, the scale and composition of the force suggest a broader strategic goal, according to analysts and observers. Amphibious assault ships, stealth jets, and a carrier strike group are capable of launching precision strikes and conducting limited land operations — capabilities far beyond typical anti-drug patrols. Al Jazeera reports that these forces are positioned within striking distance of Venezuela’s northern coast.

Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands are activated

Military activity has increased in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands. At defence installations in these American territories, reports have emerged of aircraft refuelling, radar systems being activated, and Marine logistics units operating at a higher tempo. Social media posts have claimed that the former Roosevelt Roads Naval Station has been reopened and expanded, but this has not been verified or confirmed officially.

US adds teeth to anti-drug operations, with deadly results

American naval and air assets have, since early September, intercepted and destroyed multiple suspected drug-carrying vessels in Caribbean waters. At least 10 of these incidents are publicly known, resulting in more than 40 deaths at sea. There has been speculation that the CIA or US special forces have conducted lethal operations inside Venezuelan territory, but nothing has been confirmed.

Pressure mounts on Venezuelan president Maduro

Calling the Nicolás Maduro government a criminal regime, President Trump has doubled the US reward for the Venezuelan president’s capture to 50 million dollars. Caracas has reportedly offered oil trade or mineral concessions, which the US has refused.

Maduro digs in as Russia and China oppose unilateral US moves

Asserting that his forces are ready to repel an invasion, Maduro has reportedly deployed troops and drones along Venezuela’s coastal states. He accused the US of preparing to seize Venezuelan oilfields under the guise of anti-drug patrols.

Russia and China have publicly condemned the US build-up as “excessive and destabilising.” Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has proposed regional mediation to de-escalate the situation.

No shots fired, but tensions remain high in the region

Although no American military action has occurred inside Venezuelan territory, there was a “near incident”, reported by The Washington Post, involving Venezuelan fighter jets buzzing a US warship. The rhetoric has escalated, matched by the scale of military deployments. The question now is whether this is a calculated pressure campaign by Trump against Maduro’s government or the prelude to a real plan for occupation.